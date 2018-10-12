Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt at Edmonds Center for Arts Jan. 30

Edmonds Center for the Arts has announced a special engagement: An Evening with Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt, performing Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 at 7:30 pm.

Singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.

Singer-songwriter John Hiatt’s mercurial tastes have led to a varied and impressive musical career. From country and blues to new wave, Hiatt has left a mark substantial enough to garner the praise of fans and peers alike.

Tickets: $69-$104, $15 youth/student, 10 percent discount for seniors and military. Call the ECA Box Office at 425-275-9595, go online at www.ec4arts.org or visit in person at the ECA Box Office, 410 4th Ave. N. In partnership with TeenTix, ECA offers $5 tickets to teens at the box office on the day of the performance, pending availability. To become a TeenTix member, register at www.teentix.org.