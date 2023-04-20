Lynndale Elementary increases security following threats from former student

Lynndale Elementary School in Lynnwood issued a letter to parents Wednesday alerting them to “a potential safety concern” involving a former student who now attends a Mountlake Terrace private school.

“We are working with the Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood police departments as they thoroughly investigate the threat,” said Dana Geaslen, Edmonds School District assistant superintendent and Lynndale school supervisor. “Initial information indicates the threat is targeted to a select few students in our school and we are working directly with those families.

“We take every threat seriously and will have increased security on our campus through Friday out of an abundance of caution,” Geaslen added. “The student responsible for the safety threat is not allowed on campus.”

According to Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Mike Haynes, the incident involves an 11-year-old boy who attends school in Mountlake Terrace. The boy “had been writing/drawing things on a desk in regards to student(s) from Lynndale Elementary,” Haynes said. “A teacher noticed the writing/drawing, which was menacing/threatening in nature.”

Lynndale Elementary staff and parents were then notified of the incident. “The situation will be handled administratively by the schools/families involved,” Hanes added.

Here’s the full letter: