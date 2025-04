Lynnwood ACE Hardware is hosting a free Easter Egg Hunt for kids 12 and under, complete with candy and prizes, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 19;

There are three hunts: Ages 2-4 at 10 a.m., ages 5-8 at 10:15 a.m. and ages 9-12 at 10:30 a.m.

The store is located at 19719 Highway 99, Lynnwood.