Lynnwood adopts new development code, bypasses South County Fire sprinkler recommendations

Key takeaways:

The Lynnwood City Council unanimously adopted the city’s new Unified Development Code and the City Center + Alderwood Plan.

The council adopted the UDC without including South County Fire’s recommended fire sprinkler requirement for all new residential construction.

Councilmembers postponed votes on allocation of city opioid settlement money and a proposed youth council.

The council confirmed two new Planning Commissioners: Dorina Katro and Noel Baca.

The Lynnwood City Council unanimously approved and adopted a new Unified Development Code (UDC) at its meeting Monday – the final step in cementing a new set of comprehensive development guidelines into the Lynnwood Municipal Code (LMC). The council, however, did not follow South County Fire’s suggestion to require fire sprinklers in all new residential construction.

The council was scheduled to vote on allocation of the city’s opioid funds and a potential city youth council Monday, but postponed these decisions to a future meeting. The council also unanimously approved the City Center + Alderwood Subarea Plan, amendments to one council ordinance and routine changes to the 2025 Comprehensive Plan.

The meeting began with a proclamation for Independence Day, July 4, read by Council Vice President Josh Binda and accepted by Lu Jiang, co-chair of the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.

Lynnwood Planning Manager Karl Almgren also introduced two applicants to the city’s Planning Commission: Dorina Katro and Noel Baca. The council unanimously confirmed both applicants.

Unified Development Code

The UDC adopted by the Monday is a state-mandated plan restructuring the city’s development guidelines to increase administrative efficiencies and position cities in Washington to comply with state housing laws.

As the city worked toward adopting its new guidelines, South County Fire (SCF) suggested Lynnwood require fire sprinklers in all new residential construction, regardless of size or housing type. This could decrease the likelihood of fire spreading in residential housing, especially as the city moves toward more dense development, city documents say.

Councilmember David Parshall moved to approve an ordinance to adopt the UDC, but excluded the proposed chapter that would have adopted SCF’s proposed fire sprinkler requirements. While he said respected the fire department’s authority and advice, Parshall said he was hesitant to adopt a policy that may increase the cost of building housing.

“Safety really starts with a roof over your head,” Parshall said. “By doing everything we can to keep housing prices low, we’ll help increase home ownership and offer opportunities to graduate from renting and reduce homelessness.”

The contents of the UDC can be found in Monday’s meeting agenda packet.

City Center + Alderwood Subarea Plan

Without much conversation, the council unanimously approved the City Center + Alderwood Subarea Plan into the Lynnwood Municipal Code. The plan aims to integrate and connect the City Center and Alderwood Areas and facilitate sustainable growth in Lynnwood.

The City Center plan envisions a “compact, connected and lively area,” focusing on a “downtown experience” some say Lynnwood currently lacks, according tocity documents. The Alderwood Plan is designed to improve and expand the city’s retail core around Alderwood Mall, connecting it with the City Center to improve access to both areas.

The full plan can be found here.

Opioid settlement funds

The council was initially scheduled to vote on Councilmember George Hurst’s request to allocate $372,050 of the city’s opioid settlement funds to the CHANGE jail-reentry program in the city’s jail, according to city documents. However, Hurst said Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon and representatives from CHANGE requested more time to determine exactly what funds are needed before the council votes on the matter.

The vote and further discussion on allocation of the opioid fund was postponed to a future meeting.

Youth council

Councilmember Derica Escamilla, with support from Council Vice President Binda and other city staff, are in the process of creating a youth council in Lynnwood. On Monday, the council was set to vote whether to establish the youth council as an official city commission or board, or run it as a less-formal city program under the Parks and Recreation Department.

Councilmember Escamilla motioned to postpone this vote to allow more time to finalize a draft ordinance in line with the city’s administrative framework. The council approved the motion, pushing the decision to a future meeting.

In other business, the council unanimously approved annual amendments to the 2025 Comprehensive Plan. The updates include minor text changes and data updates, and incorporated new documents passed by the council after it adopted the comprehensive plan in January.

In addition, the council unanimously approved an ordinance amendment to change the city’s Emergency Operations Center’s location to the Community Justice Center, rather than its former home at Fire Station 15, per city documents.

The full meeting agenda can be found on the city’s website. A recording of the full meeting is available on the city’s website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.