Lynnwood aiming to reopen city buildings, return to in-person services mid-July

Following Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement last month to fully reopen the state’s economy effective June 30, the City of Lynnwood will wait for further instructions from state leaders before allowing the public into city buildings and returning to in-person services.

State officials indicated last week cities can fully reopen at the end of the month. However, city leaders are waiting for more information about mask mandates and capacity restrictions before making definite plans to reopen city buildings like Lynnwood City Hall, the police station and municipal courts. City spokesperson Julie Moore said it would be mid-July before the city allows public access to city buildings, including city hall, the police station and municipal courts.

“We don’t envision that once we open our doors we’ll be flooded with people,” she said. “We’ve been able to successfully be able to service our customers remotely, so I think a lot of people are going to continue to use remote options.”

Moore said staff are considering a hybrid model for those city employees who prefer working remotely and only coming into the office part time. Instead of reopening with regular business hours, she said some departments may only meet in-person by customer appointment. Plans for reopening are also taking into consideration the fact that some city employees may not have reliable child care during the summer, she added.

To prepare for returning to work onsite, Moore said Mayor Nicola Smith has provided city department directors with an outline, but she added that much of those plans are also contingent on future directives from the governor.

“It’s all kind of a little bit loose right now, but we’ve got some plans in place and we’re working toward a more solid plan,” she said.

Per the governor’s announcement, industries can mostly return to their usual operations, but current applicable masking guidelines will still be required, capacity restrictions will remain for large indoor event venues that hold 10,000 people or more and there will also be certain mitigation procedures in schools and universities. The bulk of the city’s plans to reopen, Moore said, relies on further directives from the governor.

The Lynnwood City Council has also discussed returning to holding meetings in person in city hall. According to Moore, the council plans to begin meeting in council chambers again once the city hall reopens. Until then, the city’s information technology department is working to ensure meetings will continue to be able to be streamed live online like they have been for the past year.

Since going remote, Moore said the council meetings have become more regularly attended and they want to continue to be able to provide the online streaming service.

“We’re working on the technology piece to make it work,” she said.

