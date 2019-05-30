Lynnwood Alano Club hosting free dance June 1 for those in recovery

The Lynnwood Alano Club, which provides a place for addiction recovery through meetings, events and activities, is hosting a free dance from 9:30 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, June 1. The location is 4001 198th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

The event includes a variety of music for all ages, plus a pool table and a TV room,

The club also is planning a June 15 spaghetti dinner as it is a fundraiser. Cost is $5 a plate and it includes spaghetti, garlic bread and Caesar salad. Dinner will be served at the same location, starting at 6:45 p.m.