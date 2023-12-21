Lynnwood Alcoholics Anonymous Club hosting Christmas Eve potluck

Lynnwood’s Alcoholics Anonymous (Alano) will be hosting a Christmas Eve potluck to celebrate the joyous holiday in sober company.

The Sunday, Dec. 24 potluck begins at 1:30 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. All are welcome to attend and those who can bring food are encouraged to do so. The group is also looking for volunteers to set up and clean for the event, so attendees can show up early or leave a little late to help out.