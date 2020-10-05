Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association Museum reopens after six-month closure

The Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association Museum has reopened after a six-month closure due to COVID-19 restrictions. Located in Lynnwood’s Heritage Park at 19903 Poplar Way, the museum is now open for visitors on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The museum’s current display is “Now and Then Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor,” which describes the ways the area has changed over the past 100 years. Also on display are area maps from 1910, 1962, 1968 and 2015 vividly illustrating how the area has grown through the years.

Admission is free. For more information go to www.alderwood.org or phone 425-775-4694.