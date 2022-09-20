Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association to shine light on women’s suffrage during Sept. 24 presentation

The Lynnwood—Alderwood Manor Heritage Association is inviting the community to the Living Voices Presentation: Hear My Voice Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. at the Wickers Building at Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way in Lynnwood.

This presentation helps viewers experience the struggle of women in American as they worked to achieve the right to vote. Through the eyes of a young suffragist, attendees can see both film and theater pieces that bring life to parts of history.

Learn more about the presentation here.

