Lynnwood Allstate agency donates $20,000 to Snohomish County food banks

In honor of National Volunteer Week, a Lynnwood Allstate agency is donating $20,000 to the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition to support its network of local food banks.

To show gratitude to food bank volunteers for supporting local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 120 Allstate agency owners across Washington are virtually volunteering with Northwest food banks this week to secure $120,000 in Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grants to benefit local food banks.

Allstate volunteers are taking to social media this week for a virtual food drive and to raise awareness of the coalition’s mission to eliminate hunger. The community can learn more about supporting the coalition and its food bank members by visiting the website.

“During a time like this where our communities are facing a crisis, I am proud to help an organization like Second Harvest, whose employees and volunteers have been working tirelessly to ensure families don’t go without food,” said Lynnwood Allstate agent Michelle Tullius. “I’m so grateful to be a part of a community that is willing to come together during an uncertain time to help create some stability for families.”

Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition is one of thousands of organizations this year to receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grants. These grants are secured by agency owners, personal financial representatives and licensed sales professionals on behalf of the nonprofits where they volunteer.