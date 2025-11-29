Lynnwood Animal Hospital sponsoring People and Pets Food Drive

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
Lynnwood Animal Hospital is hosting a People and Pets Food Drive from now through Dec. 10.
The animal hospital, located at 19503 56th Ave. W., is accepting non-perishable food items and unopened dog/cat food for the Lynnwood Food Bank and the Homeward Pet Food Bank.
Drop off donations in their lobby during regular business hours, Monday through Friday.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.