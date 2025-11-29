Lynnwood Animal Hospital sponsoring People and Pets Food Drive

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Lynnwood Animal Hospital is hosting a People and Pets Food Drive from now through Dec. 10.

The animal hospital, located at 19503 56th Ave. W., is accepting non-perishable food items and unopened dog/cat food for the Lynnwood Food Bank and the Homeward Pet Food Bank.

Drop off donations in their lobby during regular business hours, Monday through Friday.