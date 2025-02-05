Lynnwood announces new small business support program

The Lynnwood Development and Business Services Department launched a new small business support program on Wednesday, connecting local business owners with city-provided workshops, technical assistance, promotional support and more.

“Lynnwood is home to nearly 6,000 businesses and our small businesses play a pivotal role in providing diverse goods and services throughout our region,” Lynnwood Business Development Program Manager Simreet Dhaliwal-Gill said in a press release. “They are the backbone of our community. We want to hear from them so we can work together to equip them with the tools and support they need. Together, we can build a stronger, more resilient business community.”

For businesses looking for support, DBS is hosting its first-ever small business workshop at 4 p.m. March 10 at the Lynnwood Library,19200 44th Ave W, Lynnwood. The workshop is free and is set to be attended by representatives from the Small Business Administration, Washington Office of Regulatory and Innovation Assistance, and the Small Business Development Center.

The workshop is open to any business or entrepreneur in Lynnwood. Those interested can RSVP and find more information at this link.

The DBS is also conducting a Small Business Needs survey to learn about the challenges local business owners face and how the city can better support business owners.

The survey can be found at this link.

“The survey aims to identify the unique challenges and needs of small businesses,” the press release said. “Whether small business owners seek assistance with funding, expertise, marketing or other resources, this feedback will help shape programs and initiatives that provide real solutions.”

The framework for this program can be traced back to the city’s Economic Development Plan adopted by the city council in 2015. The plan highlights the need for the city to support and grow local businesses, city project manager Ryan Bush told Lynnwood Today in an email.

DBS staff in Lynnwood began working on the small business program a few years ago, after the pandemic emphasized the need for the city to support local businesses, Dhaliwal Gil told Lynnwood Today. In 2023, DBS began working with business leaders in Lynnwood to nail down how the program would work, finding someone qualified to lead the effort.

“The program is designed to work as a connector- not just for what the city directly offers, but for a wide range of external resources as well,” Dhaliwal Gil said. “Ultimately, our goal is to make sure that businesses of every size and background have the support they need to thrive in our community.”

The city hired Dhaliwal Gill in late 2024 to help jumpstart the program. She spent the first few months of her new job on outreach to businesses of all sizes of industry sectors and technical assistance providers to gather data to “better inform the program,” Bush wrote.

Before joining Lynnwood’s staff, Dhaliwal Ghil spent four years as an economic development and tourism specialist for Snohomish County.

