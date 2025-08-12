Lynnwood approves youth council, public defense attorney requests $15k contract increase

Key takeaways:

The Lynnwood City Council approved an ordinance establishing the city’s first-ever youth council.

Feldman and Lee – Lynnwood’s public defense firm – is requesting a new contract to compensate for caseload changes made by the Washington Supreme Court in June.

The Lynnwood City Council officially adopted an ordinance establishing a city youth council at its meeting Monday, and heard a proposal to increase the city’s monthly public defense contract by $15,000. The increase comes in light of reduced case load standards imposed by the Washington State Supreme Court in June.

Labor Day proclamation: The meeting began with a Labor Day proclamation that was received by local union representatives, including members of the Lynnwood Police Guild.

Youth Council: A year in the making, Lynnwood officially has a city youth council.The council Monday adopted an ordinance to create the group. The youth council is designed to connect local youth to city government and will act as an official advisory board to the council.

Outreach to schools is scheduled to begin in the fall with applications expected to open in the late fall.

Proposed by Councilmember Derica Escamilla, the youth council will include 15 youth ages 14 to 19 who live in Lynnwood, attend a public or private school or are homeschooled in Lynnwood, or live in or attend school in the Edmonds School District. Each member will serve a two-year term with the opportunity to be reappointed. Youth council members will be chosen by a selection committee of staff and council liaisons

“This is a proud and exciting moment for our community,” Escamilla said in a statement to Lynnwood Today. “After months of dedication, collaboration, and perseverance through the process, our vision to give young people a stronger voice in local government is now a reality.

“I want to thank my fellow councilmembers, our dedicated task group, and the community members who supported this effort from day one,” Escamilla added. “Together, we have created a pathway for the next generation of leaders to be heard, to learn, and to help shape the future of Lynnwood.”

Council Vice President Josh Binda, who worked with Escamilla to create the group, said he was “incredibly proud” to be part of the effort. “I think this moment is a significant milestone in our community, and I’m grateful that we are moving in that direction,” Binda said Monday. He also thanked the stakeholders involved in the process, including “our youth who are the heart of this initiative, who took the time to engage, share their thoughts and actively participate in shaping a council that truly represents their voices. Your enthusiasm and passion for making a difference is always inspiring.”

Public defense contracts: On June 9, the Washington Supreme Court issued a ruling reducing attorney caseloads statewide. On Monday,Patrick Feldman of Feldman & Lee, which provides public defense services for the city, proposed an increased monthly contract to compensate for the changes this ruling is projected to have on Lynnwood.

The Washington State Supreme Court proposed a 10% annual reduction in caseloads per attorney starting 2026, which would decrease the current cap of 400 cases a year to 360. Feldman & Lee would have to hire a fourth attorney to handle the caseload, prompting the firm to request an increase from its current $60,000 monthly contract to $75,000 monthly.

The firm is asking the council to approve the new contract for September, as the three working attorneys are set to exceed their caseload limits before the end of 2025 at the current standards, Feldman said.

Additionally, the 10% annual decrease only applies if cities adopt a weighted case system, allowing attorneys to take on 360 cases in 2026. If the city fails to do so, attorneys could only take 120 cases per year. For example, a domestic violence case is currently equivalent to one case, but would count as 1.5 cases under a weighted system.

The matter is set to come back before the council in mid-September after the council returns from its August recess.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.

View the full meeting agenda here.

A recording of the meeting can be watched on the city’s website.