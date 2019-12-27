Lynnwood Art Commission’s second annual Art of Food and Wine set for Feb. 8

The Lynnwood Arts Commission is inviting the community to an evening filled with regional wines and gourmet food tastings, art demonstrations and toe-tapping live music to celebrate and support the arts in Lynnwood at the second annual Art of Food and Wine.

Sponsored by the Lynnwood Arts Commission, the event will be at the Lynnwood Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 5-9 p.m.

The arts commission, in partnership with Lynnwood Parks & Recreation Foundation, Lynnwood Convention Center and Seattle Uncorked, have expanded this annual community event to support public art projects in the Lynnwood for the 2020. Due to last year’s success and feedback, the event will be on Saturday night (rather than Friday) so attendees do not have to rush home from work. With more live music, more artists and more food tastings as compared to last year, the event will run an hour longer.

The evening’s entertainment lineup will feature live music from The Ampere Collective, a spunky quintet that plays fusion, soul and jazz; Funk n Groove, with their infectious blend of funk, rock and pop; and solo guitarist and songwriter Joshua Blatman.

Local artists who will display their works include woodworker Bill Grader, encaustic artist Sharon Grader, pastel and oil artist Janis Graves, oil painter Kathleen Moore, and whimsical ceramic sculptor Mike O’Day.

Foodies will delight at the selection of gourmet bites from local restaurants Anthony’s Seafood Grill, Chef Dane Catering, Lombardi’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, Navi’s Catering Kitchen, and the chefs of the Lynnwood Convention Center. More are expected, so keep checking the website for updates.

The evening will also be an opportunity to try some fabulous local wine from 20 wineries, including:

Aluel Cellars

Ambassador Wines of Washington

Cadence Winery

Damsel Cellars

Davenport Cellars

Den Hoed

Ellensburg Canyon Winery

Gregarious Cellars

Goose Ridge Estate Winery

Harbinger Winery

Joseph Christy Vineyards

Mercer Family Vineyards

Michael Florentino Cellars

Moon Alchemy Wine

Ott & Hunter

RJ Wines

Sagemoor Vineyards

Smoky Rose Cellars

Willamette Valley Vineyards

Zerba Cellars

Tickets are on sale now at www.LynnwoodFoodWine.com with “early bird” ticket pricing until Feb. 1. After which

Foodies Only – $15 “early bird”/$20 after Jan. 31.

Includes 10 food bites

Wine Lovers Only – $25 “early bird”/$30 after Jan. 31.

Includes 10 one-ounce wine tastings

The Full Deal – $40 “early bird”/$50 after Jan. 31.

Includes 10 food bites and 10 one-ounce wine tastings

This is a 21+ only event, and government issued identification will be required to attend.

Funds raised by the event will be used to for public arts projects identified by the Lynnwood Arts Commission, which supports universal access to diverse arts to enrich our community’s quality of life and economic vitality by: