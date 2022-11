The City of Lynnwood is inviting artists who are Lynnwood residents to exhibit at the City Hall Gallery from February to April 2023.

Apply at us.openforms.com/Form/242f4e51-a521-4bdd-bac2-1f1d45f28ebf

The deadline to apply is Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Questions should be directed to fwong@lynnwoodwa.gov.