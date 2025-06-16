Lynnwood Artists Show: A night of art, music and fun June 26

Stop by City Hall for a night celebrating Lynnwood artists on June 26 for the third annual Lynnwood Artists Show.

The night is set to be full of art, food, community and a dose of healthy competition, with a “people’s choice” cash prize of $200 set aside for two winners. Local artists will have e opportunity to showcase their art and attendees can connect and marvel at the talent Lynnwood has to offer.

The show is scheduled for Thursday, June 26 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will also be provided.

Submissions were open to visual artists of all ages and skillsets. Members of the Lynnwood Arts Commission will jury the show.

For more information visit the city’s event website.

