Lynnwood Arts Commission accepting applications for city exhibits

The City of Lynnwood Arts Commission is accepting applications for city exhibits in 2020.

Lynnwood City Hall gallery submissions are for artists of all ages, while the Lynnwood Recreation Center gallery is for young artists under 18 years old.

The application deadline is Sept. 30. The application can be found by scrolling to the bottom of the Arts Commission page on the city’s website here.

The Lynnwood Arts Commission supports universal access to diverse arts to enrich our community’s quality of life and economic vitality by: