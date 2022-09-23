Lynnwood Arts Commission and History & Heritage Board looking for new members

Are you interested in the arts, culture, heritage or history? The City of Lynnwood invites the community to think about joining one of two advisory boards.

The Lynnwood Arts Commission is looking for people with knowledge of art and social justice, community and public art and architecture. Lynnwood’s History & Heritage Board is seeking those with knowledge and interest in local history as well as a creative mindset.

City staff encourage BIPOC and LGBTQ+ community members to apply.