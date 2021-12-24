Lynnwood Arts Commission, History & Heritage Board seeking members

Are you interested in the arts, culture, heritage or history? Do you want to give back to your community? The City of Lynnwood invites you to think about joining one of two advisory boards: the Lynnwood Arts Commission or the History & Heritage Board.

The Lynnwood Arts Commission is looking for people with knowledge of public art and/or architecture, while the History & Heritage Board is seeking people with knowledge and/or interest in local history, and a creative mindset.

You can learn more here.