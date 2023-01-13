Lynnwood Arts Commission invites artists to exhibit in upcoming show

Local artists looking to display their works or even have them purchased by the city are invited to participate in an open exhibition show. The deadline to apply is this Sunday, Jan 15. The show welcomes applicants of all ages and skill levels.

The exhibit will be judged by the arts commission and one “People’s Choice” award will be chosen from the submissions. The artists will be notified of the results by Jan. 26 and a reception will be held on March 8. The works will be displayed to the public in Lynnwood City Hall from Feb. 13- April 30.

The application can be found here.