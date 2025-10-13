Lynnwood Arts Commission seeks artists for 2026 gallery exhibitions

The City of Lynnwood Arts Commission is calling for visual artists from across Washington state to apply for its 2026 gallery exhibition season at Lynnwood City Hall and the Lynnwood Recreation Center. Applications are due Oct. 26, and selected artists will be announced in December.

Both galleries feature rotating exhibits that highlight the creative talent of Washington’s art community, providing opportunities for emerging and established artists to display their work in public spaces visited by thousands each year.

The Lynnwood City Hall Art Gallery welcomes artists of all ages to submit up to 10 images of their work for consideration. Exhibits typically last six weeks to two months and feature one or two artists at a time.

City Hall is located at 19100 44th Ave. W. and open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with evening hours most Mondays and on third Wednesdays.

The Lynnwood Recreation Center Art Gallery is dedicated to youth artists (12th grade or younger) living in Washington. Young artists may submit up to eight images of their work, plus one photo of themselves, for a chance to be featured in a two-month exhibition. The Recreation Center, located at 18900 44th Ave. W, welcomes visitors seven days a week.

All exhibitions are juried by the Lynnwood Arts Commission. Artists retain full ownership of their work, and no sales commission is charged.

Applications should be emailed to fwong@lynnwoodwa.gov with the completed information form and required images. Email submissions are preferred, but mailed applications will also be accepted:

City of Lynnwood Arts Commission

c/o Fred Wong

19100 44th Ave. W.

Lynnwood, WA 98036

For more details and to download application forms, visit www.LynnwoodArts.org.