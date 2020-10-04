Lynnwood Arts Commission to hold second ‘State of the Arts’ Oct. 15

The Lynnwood Arts Commission will host its second “State of the Arts” event Oct. 15, offering a look at the city’s art projects. The event will be held virtually from 6-7:30 p.m.

“State of the Arts” can be accessed remotely via Zoom here at the time and date of the event.

The city’s Arts Commission aims to support universal access to diverse arts to enrich the community’s quality of life and economic vitality by advocating for lifelong learning in creativity and the arts, promoting artists and arts opportunities, encouraging openness and inclusion and building community and a sense of place. The commission sponsors citywide art projects, liek traffic signal box wraps, art exhibits at Lynnwood City Hall and the Lynnwood Recreation Center, EGGS-plore Lynnwood auction and other public art projects.

During the event, the arts commissioners will review their accomplishments for 2020 as well as future projects, like the city’s LOVE Lynnwood sign and South Lynnwood Park mural project. The event’s conversation will be framed around three guiding questions:

How is the commission doing in terms of achieving equity?

How can the commission transition it’s work to more focus on equity and social justice?

How to use the arts to further equity and social justice

This year’s “State of the Arts” will be co-hosted by the city’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission and Team REAL (Racial Equity Advancing Lynnwood). The focus of the event will center around racial equity, social justice and the arts.

Read about last year’s “State of the Arts” event in Lynnwood Today’s previous story.