Lynnwood Arts Commission to host State of the Arts event Oct. 17

The Lynnwood Arts Commission is inviting community members to attend the Lynnwood’s State of the Arts on Oct. 17. The event will take place at Verdant Health Commission from 6-8 p.m.

Learn more about current and future artists’ opportunities and art projects. Also meet with other artists and creative minds.

Community programs coordinator Fred Wong said the evening will be an informal meet and greet with a presentation, conversations and light refreshments.

“The Lynnwood Arts Commission is very proud of the work that they have been able to do and champion, such as the Signal Box public art wraps, EGGS-plore Lynnwood, LOVE Lynwood projects,” he said. “They want to share their successes with other creatives, and also seek their feedback on how to best support them in the city.

Verdant Health Commission is located at 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

For more information, visit www.LynnwoodArts.org