Lynnwood asks residents to respond to communitywide survey

Lynnwood residents are being asked to share their thoughts on government services and measure their quality of life through a communitywide survey.
The National Community Survey (NCS) was developed by the National Research Center at Polco. The survey captures opinions on the economy, mobility, community design, utilities, safety, natural environment, inclusivity, engagement and other elements of Lynnwood’s overall livability. The results will show the community’s strengths, areas of improvement, and what matters most to residents, the city said in a news release. The city will also see how its performance compares to other communities nationwide.
The city plans to use this data in its upcoming strategic plan, and the survey allows more people to participate in shaping that plan and the future of Lynnwood.
Randomly selected households will receive mailed survey invitations over the next few weeks. Households receiving an invitation are asked to complete the survey and follow the enclosed instructions.
In a few weeks, when the survey becomes available to the entire community, all residents will have the opportunity to share their input.
“The relationship between the city and our community members is only successful if we engage with one another and create a dialogue about how we can support each other,” said City of Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell. “We want to know how you feel we are doing as a community so we can better serve you. The National Community Survey helps us capture that vital insight and feedback.”
The survey closes Thursday, May 1.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.