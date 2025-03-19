Lynnwood asks residents to respond to communitywide survey

Lynnwood residents are being asked to share their thoughts on government services and measure their quality of life through a communitywide survey.

The National Community Survey (NCS) was developed by the National Research Center at Polco. The survey captures opinions on the economy, mobility, community design, utilities, safety, natural environment, inclusivity, engagement and other elements of Lynnwood’s overall livability. The results will show the community’s strengths, areas of improvement, and what matters most to residents, the city said in a news release. The city will also see how its performance compares to other communities nationwide.

The city plans to use this data in its upcoming strategic plan, and the survey allows more people to participate in shaping that plan and the future of Lynnwood.