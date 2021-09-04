Lynnwood asks residents to weigh in on 2024 Comprehensive Plan

The City of Lynnwood is updating its Comprehensive Plan for the next 20 years, and the city wants to hear from residents regarding what should be included.

According to the city’s website:

Comprehensive Plan envisions a city’s future. It describes a city’s long-term vision for growth, infrastructure, and services. It articulates a series of goals and policies intended to guide the day-to-day decisions of elected officials and staff. Comprehensive Plans continually evolve to address long-term opportunities and challenges. The most recent version of Lynnwood’s Comprehensive Plan was updated in 2015.

Complete the survey in English by Sept. 30

or

Llene su encuesta en español antes del 30 de septiembre

Learn more about the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update project at www.LynnwoodWA.gov/2024CompPlan.