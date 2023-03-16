Lynnwood awarded WellCity designation acknowledging commitment to employee health

The City of Lynnwood is among this year’s recipients of the WellCity Designation awarded by the Association of Washington Cities (AWC). AWC is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that advocates on behalf of cities and towns, provides training and pooling programs such as the AWC Employee Benefit Trust. AWC recently released a list of local governments that meet the trust’s criteria to demonstrate a commitment to employee health.

WellCity recipients are part of the AWC Employee Benefit Trust, Washington‘s largest local government employee health benefit pool. The trust provides health benefits to more than 36,000 employees and family members across the state. Employers that meet the WellCity standards earn a 2% discount on their medical premiums.

“Our employees’ emotional and physical well-being is at the heart of our city,” said Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell. “We are honored to receive this award and will continue to advocate for the health of our employees and our community.”