Lynnwood back-to-school event Aug. 24 features free backpacks, haircuts

A back-to-school giveaway event is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Lynnwood’s Blood Stain Church, 2721 164th St. S.W.

It includes the distribution of 250 free backpacks — first come, first served — with supplies for K-12th grade students, plus free haircuts, face painting, food, a bouncy house and games. First responders will also pay a visit.

Registration is recommended but not required at this link. Donations are also welcome.