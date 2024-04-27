Lynnwood bakery launching first pop-up event April 28

Local startup Cafe Gureum is pulling together its best treats during a pop-up bakery event Sunday, April 28. The bakery event will run from 1-7 p.m. at 18421 Highway 99, Suite F, Lynnwood.

Internet-based Cafe Gureum offers nationwide shipping and local pickup, but does not have a retail location. Owners say they’ll also be launching new menu items at the bakery’s ever first pop-up event.