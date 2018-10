A Thursday afternoon ribbon cutting officially launched Chef Dane Catering’s ownership of the Here and There Grill food truck. Owners Dane Lee and Carol Anne Lee were joined by Edmonds Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Greg Urban, Economic Alliance Snohomish County President and CEO Patrick Pierce, Lynnwood Chamber President/CEO Linda Jones and Chef Dane catering staff, as Mayor of Lynnwood Nicola Smith cut the ribbon.

— Photos by Kathy Passage