Lynnwood-based Habitat for Humanity to dedicate new home Feb. 29

Michael Huff and Vickie Redding are Lynnwood-based Habitat for Humanity‘s newest homeowners in Snohomish County. The couple will receive the keys to their new home in a public dedication ceremony this Saturday, Feb. 29 in Gold Bar.

Built by Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County, this home has been under construction by the nonprofit since December 2018. This house marks the 28th that Habitat for Humanity has built since its founding in 1991.

Huff and Redding have dreamed of owning a home for over 20 years. But every time they began saving, a new financial obstacle came up, including a layoff, medical bills and caretaking for various family members. After years of applying to housing programs and watching their dream of homeownership fade, they were selected to partner with Habitat for Humanity as homeowners.

“We just feel so happy,” Redding said. “Now we can have our grandson to visit and it’ll be safe for him. We’ll have a yard for him to play in and everything. We’re so excited to finally be able to afford a mortgage. Mike and I can’t wait to move into our new home!”

Volunteers from local businesses and organizations have contributed thousands of hours to build the home, performing the vast majority of the labor. Local volunteers and businesses assisted in construction and supplied lunches to the build crews. Teams of employees, sailors and parishioners from Boeing, Coastal Community Bank, ISEC, Naval Station Everett, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church and Wells Fargo came out to the site to help on the house. Every aspect of a Habitat home typically involves volunteer labor in some way, from foundation and excavation tasks to planting the last trees and shrubs.

Chris Anderson, construction manager at Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County, said the support from the community was key to the project’s success.

“We couldn’t have done this without the support of our community partners,” Anderson said. “We received so many in-kind donations of materials and professional and trade services. As always, most of the project was done by volunteers and professionals out of the goodness of their hearts. That’s the Habitat for Humanity model, and that’s how we can make the most affordable homes in an expensive area like the Puget Sound region.”

Following the dedication, the Habitat for Humanity construction volunteers will continue to finish landscaping the property. The family is expected to move in to the house in March.