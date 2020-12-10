Lynnwood-based Manor Hardware acquired by SouthernCarlson, Inc.

Construction supply company Manor Hardware, Inc. has been acquired by SouthernCarlson, Inc., a division of Kyocera Corporation. Founded in 1975 in Lynnwood, Manor evolved from a general hardware supply store into a full-service construction supply and tool repair operation with multiple locations across Washington state. With 44 full time employees and locations in Lynnwood, Everett and Tacoma, Manor serves the needs of greater Puget Sound contractors in Snohomish, King and Pierce Counties as well as the western Olympic Peninsula.

The company offers hardware and construction products tailored to support multi-family, single-family, and commercial construction contractors.

SouthernCarlson is a U.S. distributor of tools, fasteners, packaging and facility supplies, headquartered in Omaha, Neb. It was acquired in 2019 by Tokyo-based Kyocera Corporation, which manufactures a line of high-speed metal processing tools for automotive, aerospace, energy, medical and woodworking applications.

“I’m excited about this next chapter for Manor and the opportunity it provides for our customers and our employees,” sasid Rob Duncan, Manor president.