Lynnwood-based small businesses receive grants from Comcast Rise program

Two Lynnwood businesses — Anointed Hands and Da Dessert — are among 69 Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC)-owned small businesses in Washington that will be awarded technology and/or marketing resources as a part of the Comcast RISE program. Thee recipients of this latest round of grants are part of nearly 2,500 entrepreneurs nationwide who have been selected as awardees since its inception November, including approximately 100 in Washington.

According to a Comcast announcement, Anointed Hands salon will be awarded a “Technology Makeover,” which includes state-of-the-art equipment and technology upgrade from Comcast Business includes computer equipment as well as internet, voice and cybersecurity services for up to a 12-month period. (Taxes and other fees may still apply for tech makeover services.) Da Dessert– which offers shaved ice, bubble tea, Asian dessert, egg waffle and popcorn chicken — will receive a free advertising and marketing consultation with local Effectv marketing, research and creative teams to gain insights on how to drive business.

According to a National Bureau of Economic Research study, the number of Black business owners plummeted last year from 1.1 million to 640,000 in four months — a 41% loss. Other minority communities also experienced deep losses, including immigrant (a 36 percent drop), Latinx (32 percent), and Asian (26 percent) business owners.

Comcast RISE was formed in 2020 to give BIPOC-owned small businesses the tools needed to not just survive, but thrive. The program provides grants to Black and BIPOC-owned small businesses nationwide, which includes Hispanic and Asian American owned businesses among others. Comcast also announced a goal to support 13,000 small businesses by 2022 through the program with a TV campaign, production of a TV commercial or consulting services from Effectv; or computer equipment, internet, voice or cybersecurity from Comcast Business; or a monetary grant.

Through Comcast RISE, the company creates sustainable impact and meaningful support for communities that have been hit hardest by the global pandemic and the BIPOC-owned small businesses that shape them. More BIPOC-owned small businesses throughout Washington are encouraged to apply now and take advantage of this opportunity Eligible businesses can apply directly online at www.comcastrise.com/apply/.

Comcast RISE also invests in ongoing mentorship and resources to help businesses succeed over the long-term. The program has partnered with Ureeka, an online platform for entrepreneurs, to provide grant recipients with business coaching to help build skills in company foundation, growing customers and financial stability. All Comcast RISE recipients will also have a specialized online networking community within Ureeka with access to educational resources, sources of capital, and vetted experts such as U.S. Black Chambers, National Asian Pacific Islander Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship, U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Association for Enterprise Opportunity, Walker’s Legacy and Operation Hope.