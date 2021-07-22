Lynnwood-basedTaekwondo athletes finish strong at 2021 national AAU championships

The Washington United Taekwondo team put on a record-breaking performance, taking first place overall, during the 2021 AAU Taekwondo National Championships earlier this month in Las Vegas. Athletes from Lynnwood-based North West Black Belt Academy brought home eight gold, eight silver and seven bronze medals.

The July 7-10 competition was the first national championship event to be held since the summer of 2019. All belt levels and age groups were invited to compete. In addition, black belt competitors in the Cadet (12-14y), Junior (15-17y) and Senior (18-32y) Olympic Style Sparring divisions had the opportunity to qualify for the AAU National Team Trials, to represent the USA in an upcoming international event.

Team members and their medals are:

Gold

Akilah Franklin (Senior Female -62kg Black Belt)

Fergus Curran (Senior Male -68kg Black Belt)

Kiana Yoshimura (Junior Female +68kg Black Belt)

Gabriel Simon (Junior Male -55kg Black Belt)

Tiara Roy (Junior Female -46kg Red Belt)

Meara Curran (Junior Para Female -49kg Black Belt)

Mckinley Rapp (Cadet Female -55kg Red Belt)

Aeva Park (Mini-Cadet Female -30kg Black Belt)

Silver

Sebastian Tan (Junior Male -51kg Black Belt)

Jordan Brito (Junior Male -55kg Black Belt)

Joseph Brito (Junior Male -48kg Black Belt)

Montana Miller (Junior Female -46kg Black Belt)

Victor Sanchez (Junior Male +78kg Black Belt)

Brandon Sanchez (Youth Male +40kg Orange Belt)

JP Yang (Cadet Male -37kg Blue Belt)

Logan Lau (Youth Male -40kg Orange Belt)

Bronze

Melina Daniel (Senior Female -49kg Black Belt)

EJ Brual (Junior Male -55kg Black Belt)

Keawe Santiago (Junior Female -46kg Black Belt)

Grace Pesigan (Cadet Female -59kg Black Belt)

Justin Lau (Cadet Male -41kg Orange Belt)

Shayla Olson (Tiger Female +30kg Orange Belt)

Enzo Yang (Tiger Male -25kg Orange Belt)

Athletes qualified for National Team Trials