Lynnwood, Bellevue police team up to offer women’s self-defense course

About two dozen women learned self-defense techniques Saturday afternoon during a free self-defense course offered as a collaborative effort between the Lynnwood and Bellevue Police Departments.

Bellevue Officer Craig Hanaumi and Lynnwood Officer Maryam McDonald led the two-hour course, with an emphasis on theories of self-defense, demonstrations and guided practice among participants. Lynnwood Police Department Victim Services Coordinator Tiffany Krusey said that the department was very pleased to be able to offer the class and hoped to sponsor more in the future.

The course was hosted by Kindred Jiu Jitsu in Edmonds.

–Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis