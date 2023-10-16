Lynnwood, Bellevue police team up to offer women’s self-defense course

Posted: October 15, 2023 6
Officers Craig Hanaumi and Maryam McDonald practice a technique used to keep an attacker at a distance while minimizing harm to oneself.
Maintaining stability was a large focus of the course, so participants practiced resistance while pushing and pulling one another.
One technique focused on a stable ascent in the event of a fall or push.
These ladies are ready to tussle.
Participant Angela DiFiore practices a technique used when an individual is knocked down.
Two women watch a demonstration by Hanaumi.

About two dozen women learned self-defense techniques Saturday afternoon during a free self-defense course offered as a collaborative effort between the Lynnwood and Bellevue Police Departments.

Bellevue Officer Craig Hanaumi and Lynnwood Officer Maryam McDonald led the two-hour course, with an emphasis on theories of self-defense, demonstrations and guided practice among participants. Lynnwood Police Department Victim Services Coordinator Tiffany Krusey said that the department was very pleased to be able to offer the class and hoped to sponsor more in the future.

The course was hosted by Kindred Jiu Jitsu in Edmonds.

–Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

