Lynnwood boards and commissions accepting new member applications

Have you considered becoming a volunteer? The City of Lynnwood has several boards and commissions that serve as advisory bodies to the city, the mayor and the Lynnwood City Council. No experience is necessary, just a strong desire to make a difference in the community.
All board and commission meetings are open to the public, and the city is inviting interested community members to visit an upcoming meeting.
Available board and commission opportunities include:
- Arts Commission – two openings
Next Meeting: Tuesday, Jan. 21, 6:30 p.m. at the Lynnwood Senior Center, 19000 44th Ave. W. More info on the Arts Commission.
- Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission – two openings
Next Meeting: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 6:30 p.m. at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. More info on the DEI Commission.
- History & Heritage Board – two openings
Next Meeting: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 4:30 p.m. at the Cottage at Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way. More info on the History & Heritage Board.
- Human Services Commission – one opening
Next Meeting:Thursday, Jan. 16, 6:30 p.m. at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. More info on the Human Services Commission.
- Parks & Recreation Board – two openings
Next Meeting: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 6:30 p.m. at the Lynnwood Senior Center, 19000 44th Ave. W. More info on the Parks & Recreation Board.
- Planning Commission – two openings
Next Meeting: Thursday, Jan. 23, 7 p.m. at the Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. More info on the Planning Commission.
- Ethics Board
This is a new advisory body currently seeking members. There are no residency requirements for this board. For more information, visit the Ethics Board recruitment announcement or contact Karen Fitzthum at kfitzthum@LynnwoodWA.gov.
- Salary Commission
This is a new advisory body currently seeking members. For more information visit the Salary Commission recruitment announcement or contact Evan Chinn at echinn@LynnwoodWA.gov.
Interested individuals will need to complete an application form and attend an upcoming board or commission meeting. Advisory body members typically serve 3-year terms, must live within Lynnwood’s city limits or Lynnwood’s unincorporated area, and be a registered voter. For more information on the application process or to fill out an application form, visit the Boards & Commissions webpage.
For questions or more information on these opportunities, contact Leah Jensen at ljensen@LynnwoodWA.gov or 425-670-5001.