Lynnwood boards and commissions accepting new member applications

Have you considered becoming a volunteer? The City of Lynnwood has several boards and commissions that serve as advisory bodies to the city, the mayor and the Lynnwood City Council. No experience is necessary, just a strong desire to make a difference in the community.

All board and commission meetings are open to the public, and the city is inviting interested community members to visit an upcoming meeting.

Available board and commission opportunities include:

Interested individuals will need to complete an application form and attend an upcoming board or commission meeting. Advisory body members typically serve 3-year terms, must live within Lynnwood’s city limits or Lynnwood’s unincorporated area, and be a registered voter. For more information on the application process or to fill out an application form, visit the Boards & Commissions webpage.

For questions or more information on these opportunities, contact Leah Jensen at ljensen@LynnwoodWA.gov or 425-670-5001.