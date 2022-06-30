Lynnwood Burlington Store to celebrate grand opening July 1 with $5K donation to College Place Elementary

A new Burlington Store will be hosting its grand opening at the Alderwood Mall this Friday, July 1, with a ribbon cutting and store credit giveaways.

The first 100 customers aged 18-plus will receive a $5 store credit to use toward their purchase.

In addition, Burlington Stores will be presenting Lynnwood’s College Place Elementary School with a $5,000 donation.

The opening of the new store will bring the total number of Burlington Stores in the state to 16.

The ribbon cutting will take place on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at 19401 Alderwood Mall Pkwy, Suite 110.

On Saturday, July 2, customers will receive a free Burlington umbrella for visiting the store, while supplies last. No purchase is necessary to receive an umbrella.