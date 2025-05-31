Lynnwood Business Brief: Krafter’s Land Cabinetry to open at former Big Lots location in August

Krafter’s Land Cabinetry is making its way north from Tukwila with its third furniture showroom in Lynnwood at the former Big Lots location at 5710 196th St. S.W.

Marketing Manager Helen Shi said that the Lynnwood location will open in August or September with a grand opening ceremony with a ribbon-cutting event and a Chinese lion and dragon dance performance.

“We’re currently setting up the displays and working on permit approvals,” Shi said.

The company offers a variety of kitchen and bathroom renovation products, including three types of cabinet styles (framed shaker, frameless, European, slim shaker), quartz countertops, shower doors and bathroom accessories.