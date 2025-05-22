Lynnwood Business Brief: RAW Aesthetics and Wellness Med Spa to host first community wellness event May 24

RAW Aesthetics and Wellness Med Spa will host its first community event in celebration of Mental Health Month on Saturday, May 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4630 200th St. S.W. Suite B in Lynnwood.

The event is designed to educate, empower and engage the community on the importance of mental health and the various ways that can support emotional wellness, according to the med spa’s press release.

Such treatments include:

– Reflexology

– Sound-based healing

– Massage therapy

– IV vitamin therapy

– Nutritional support

– Aesthetic care and its role in emotional confidence and self-care

– Psychiatric mental health services

There will also be discussions on:

– Common signs and symptoms of mental health concerns

– When to seek professional help

– Holistic and evidence-informed modalities for managing emotional distress and promoting mental clarity