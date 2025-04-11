Lynnwood Business Briefs: Kura Sushi and Wingstop now open

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar

About a dozen people waited outside of Kura Revolving Sushi Bar in Lynnwood on its grand-opening day Friday, April 11. The restaurant is located in the former Chase Bank building, 3321 184th St. S.W, near H Mart and Chops restaurant. It had a soft opening April 2, according to its Facebook page.

Kura Sushi is headquartered in Sakai, in the Japanese prefecture of Osaka, with its U.S. base in Irvine, California. It is renowned for its revolving sushi bars that integrate technology, such as sushi and other foods on revolving conveyor belts, touch-screen ordering and robots (called “Kur-B”) that serve drinks.

A publicly traded company, Kura has 75 locations in the U.S. in 21 states.

~~~~

Wingstop

Wingstop in Lynnwood also opened its doors at the former Batteries + Bulbs location Friday, April 11 at 4028 196th St. S.W., Ste 105.

Wingstop is known for its chicken wings, tenders and sandwiches, offering a variety of flavors and spice levels, such as lemon pepper, mango habanero, hot honey rub and garlic parmesan. All menu items are made to order.