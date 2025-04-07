Lynnwood Business Briefs: Pickleball Kingdom and new sushi spot

Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball fans will get to play at the new Pickleball Kingdom facility in Lynnwood at the former Bed, Bath & Beyond location, 3115 196th St. S.W.

Mara Hylton, who co-owns the facility with her brother John, said that there will be a soft opening in mid-April, followed by a grand opening in the last week of April.

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell will be at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, April 25 at 4 p.m. Mara said that there will be a free open play session from 5-8 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday (April 26, 27), she added that there will be “free events” starting at 8 a.m. Mara will finalize the schedule with details soon.

Musashi’s

Tucked at the northwest corner of Alderwood Mall at the corner of 184th Street Southwest and 33rd Avenue West, Musashi’s opened on Valentine’s Day. It offers a variety of sushi–by rolls or individual pieces–as well as teriyaki plates, rice bowls and grilled vegetables.

Musashi’s has several locations throughout the greater Seattle area, two locations in Oregon and one in Southern California. The Lynnwood spot at 18415 33rd Ave W. Ste. A is the first location in Snohomish County.