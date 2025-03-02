Lynnwood Business Briefs: RAW Aesthics Med Spa grand opening, Lash & Wax Boutique ribbon cutting

RAW Aesthetics and Wellness Med Spa hosted a grant opening Feb. 26 at 4630 200th St. S.W., Ste. B in Lynnwood. Services offered includes skin care, laser therapies and IV nutritional therapy. Learn more at rawaestheticswellness.com.

The Lash & Wax Boutique invites all to celebrate with a ribbon cutting and happy hour at its Lynnwood location, 2927 Alderwood Mall Blvd., #103 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 26. Enjoy refreshments and free brow waxes. Register for the event at the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce web page here.

Have business news for this column? Email Nick Ng here.