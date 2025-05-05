Lynnwood Business Briefs: Taiwanese bubble tea and Tokuni to open in late spring

Authentic Taiwanese bubble tea chain HeChaLou in June

Lynnwood residents and visitors will get a taste of Taiwanese bubble tea at HeChaLou Tea House and Jelly this summer.

Franchise owner and Everett resident Sam Wu said that the tea base used to make the bubble tea is brewed with a batch of loose leaves, not tea bags. “We offer eight different tea bases, which can also be combined for some tea latte,” he said.

The types of teas served will include loose leaf tea, tea lattes, fruit tea and slushies.

“Our toppings include black tea jelly, oolong tea jelly, matcha jelly, and brown sugar pearl,” Wu said. “We will also be offering a crane-shaped egg puff.”

HeChaLou was founded by Yi-Sheng Fang in 2019, and the first location opened in Taipei, Taiwan. In 2024, the first U.S. location was opened in Lakewood, California. Other U.S. locations include Alhambra, California and Beaverton, Oregon.

HeChaLou literally means “Crane Tea House” (鶴茶樓) in Chinese, but it also sounds like “let’s drink tea” (喝茶囉, huh cha loh) in Mandarin.

Wu said he is anticipating the opening in mid or late June.

~~~~

Tokuni to serve Japanese tonkatsu and donburi specialties next to HeChaLou

Tokuni will also open in late May or early June next to HeChalou. Owner Viaitip “Goi” Sophonsiwong said that the restaurant will serve tonkatsu (fried pork cutlets) and donburi (Japanese rice bowl dish).

“We are planning to offer the first 50 people 15% off from the total ticket sale everyday for the first 30 days from the date that we open,” Sophonsiwong said.