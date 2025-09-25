Lynnwood Business Briefs: Tokuni opens Oct. 1, featuring Japanese tonkatsu and donburi specialties

The new Japanese restaurant Tokuni will have a soft opening in Lynnwood at 19888 40th Avenue West, featuring tonkatsu and donburi specialties.

Owner Vitaitip “Goi” Sophonsiwong said tonkatsu is a deep-fried pork or other choice of meat which is breaded with Japanese panko breadcrumbs, served with Japanese rice, miso soup and shredded cabbage.

Donburi is a Japanese rice bowl dish where cooked rice is topped with a variety of ingredients, often including meat, seafood, eggs or vegetables, simmered in a sauce.

Sophonsiwong said there will also be curry, sukiyaki and vegetarian options.