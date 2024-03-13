Lynnwood business owner Emilie Given shines on ‘The Blox’

Lynnwood resident and business owner Emilie Given shot for the stars and ended up among them when she took herself and her personal assistant business, She’s A Given, on The Blox reality television show earlier this year.

Formerly a high-level executive assistant at Amazon, Given’s perspective on herself, the value of her time and her potential changed after a near-death experience during the birth of her son. Given wanted to balance her work and family life. She used her skills to share that opportunity, founding She’s A Given to provide other business owners the chance to offload and manage their work with the aid of virtual executive assistants. (Given also co-writes the monthly Home + Work column for Lynnwood Today.)

“Holistically, my goal is to help people enjoy their lives more.”

Five years in, and Given’s company connects dozens of assistants with blossoming companies across the U.S. The majority of her clients are entrepreneurs and sole proprietors who find that their success and growth become overwhelming, taking time away from their families and personal lives. Given’s assistants do all the tasks of a C-level assistant such as scheduling, managing correspondence, coordinating travel, filing organization and acting as a liaison at meetings. Given’s assistants offer their clients the chance to “be able to be present in their own lives,” she said.

The opportunity to join The Blox came at just the right time, when Given found her success was stagnating. She was chosen from a pool of over 50,000 applicants.

The Blox is a reality show that combines the intensity of a business accelerator with the excitement of a live competition. Over 70 contestants each season are tasked with growing their businesses while cohabitating under one roof, pushing their entrepreneurial skills to the limit. Host and reality TV star Wes Bergmann guides contestants while they learn about small business management, start-up techniques and handling growth, among all the other essential minutiae they can absorb.

The fast-paced competition required contestants to think on their feet, implementing new knowledge as soon as they gained it. Given puts on a strong showing in several episodes by navigating unfamiliar challenges with adaptability and confidence. The large cast gives viewers the chance to see a variety of entrepreneurs reaching for the top.

While initially nervous about appearing on camera, Given came out of the experience rejuvenated and excited to continue growing She’s A Given. She connected with dozens of other ambitious entrepreneurs, including Olympia’s Brittany Hays, CEO of South Sound Employment Solutions, who served as a judge on the show.

Given fondly recalled the experience, stating that what she learned provided her with invaluable insights into the world of entrepreneurship, and equipped her with the tools necessary to expand her own business and coaching practice.

“Walking into a room of people who believe in themselves is truly inspiring,” Given said.

All eight episodes of season nine are free for viewing on BetaBlox here.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis