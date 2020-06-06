Lynnwood businesses prepare to reopen as Snohomish County announces Phase 2 approval

Lynnwood business owners began preparations to reopen after Snohomish County announced Friday that it would be moving into Phase 2 of the state’s Safe Start program, effective immediately.

Around the Table Game Pub co-owner Tim Morgan said he was caught off guard by the announcement and is waiting until next week to ensure they are ready.

“We’re not quite ready so we’re probably going to be holding off until Monday,” he said.

The pub is a place for board and card game enthusiasts to sit and play while enjoying food or a beer, sometimes for hours. With new social distancing guidelines, Morgan said the store will only be able to have up to five tables seating five at a time, and the amount of time gamers spend at the pub will likely be limited.

“A lot of our customers are going to want to sit and play for three or four or more hours, but I think we’re going to put together a reservation system and limit people to an hour and half or two hours per table,” he said.

Since masks will be required for customers (and employees) in the pub, Morgan said the outdoor seating area will be available for eating. Staff will also be working in the upcoming weeks to develop ways to continue to hold tournaments, he added.

At Lynnwood’s Pub 44, manager Todd Beck said staff are cleaning and sanitizing the bar in preparation to reopen Saturday.

According to Hall, Saturday is the busiest day for the bar, but staff are not sure what kind of turnout they will get when they reopen.

“It’s kind of a play-it-by-ear situation really, because there may be a lot of people that are afraid to come out,” he said. “We’ll have a better idea tomorrow.”

To follow reopening guidelines, Beck said the bar top will be unavailable and only half of the tables, pool tables and dart boards will be open. Bar staff will be operating at half capacity and half of the bar’s occupancy (around 54 people).

Furthermore, Beck said some entertainment services — like the DJ booth and karaoke — will not be available to help limit occupancy.

“We’re trying to keep people distancing and the music kind of does not lend itself to that,” he said.

Other businesses will also be reducing services at first to keep the number of customers inside their stores low. Chroma Salon manager Catherine Pestalozzi said services with uncertain timelines — like color corrections — will not be offered. The salon will also not offer blow drying services, she added.

“We are actually trying to cut down on (clients’) time in the salon with exposure and we are also trying to cut down on our time to give us time in between each person to sanitize fully,” she said.

Pestalozzi said hand sanitizer stations have been set up around the salon, and clients will be required to wear masks. During the first few weeks of reopening, stylists will not be taking walk-ins or new clients to give them time to catch up regulars, she added.

Alderwood Mall plans to reopen Tuesday, June 9, but it could be longer before each store is ready for customers. General Manager Jerry Irwin said he will be meeting with store managers to discuss which ones plan to reopen under Phase 2 and when.

“We’ve been in contact with all of the stores and really it will be up to them to determine that they will be reopening,” he said.

–By Cody Sexton