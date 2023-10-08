Lynnwood calling for artists of all ages, deadline Oct. 29

The City of Lynnwood is calling for Washington’s visual artists show their stuff! Chosen exhibits, selected after the Oct. 29 deadline, will line Lynnwood City Hall’s Art Gallery for six to eight weeks sometime in 2024. Artists of all ages are juried by the Lynnwood Arts Commission and will be notified by the end of December if they have been chosen. Youth artists are also encouraged to apply for a youth exhibit at the Lynnwood Recreation Center.

Space is 32 linear feet for 10-15 pieces of medium sized art, & one covered pedestal (17x17x17). Most shows are 2-person shows which include 5-8 pieces per artist. The Arts Commission advises artists to visit and preview the space.

To apply for an exhibit, send the following:

1. Completed information form to: fwong@lynnwoodwa.gov or

City of Lynnwood Arts Commission

c/o Fred Wong

19100 44th Ave. W.

Lynnwood, WA 98036

2. Attach up to 10 JPEG files of artwork and 1 photo of yourself. At least 1200×1500 pixels at 300dpi for use in publicity.

Email is preferred. If unable to email, mail the application including the completed information form with a CD containing up to 10 JPEG images (min 1200×1500 pixels). Please note that the CD will not be returned to you.