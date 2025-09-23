Lynnwood candidate contributions through Sept. 22

There are four Lynnwood City Council positions and a mayoral race on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. The following is a list of donations made to each candidate as of Sept. 22.
View individual donations to candidates here: Lynnwood 2025 campaign contributions (as of Sept. 22)
The following candidates are running for office:
Mayor (Incumbent Christine Frizzell):
- George Hurst
- Raised: $11,855.00
- Spent: $10,889.17
- Christine Frizzell
- Raised: $6,955.00
- Spent: $5,298.94
City Council Position 1 (Appointed incumbent Derica Escamilla)
- Dio Boucsieguez
- Raised: $6,384.44
- Spent: $7,290.00
- Derica Escamilla
- Raised: $4,715
- Spent: $2,292.67
City Council Position 2 (Incumbent Patrick Decker, not seeking reelection)
- Ki Seung Cho
- Raised: $25,040.02
- Spent: $1,310.65
- Isabel Mata
- Raised: $11,221.86
- Spent: $8,102.13
City Council Position 3 (Incumbent Josh Binda)
- Josh Binda
- Raised: $5,222.19
- Spent: $6,438.52
- Bryce Owings
- Raised: $6,219.17
- Spent: $3,273.31
City Council Position 5 (Appointed incumbent Robert Leutwyler)
- Robert Leutwyler
- Raised: $11,448.36
- Spent: $6,868.63
- Mpiima M. Mugambe
- Raised: $6,499.89
- Spent: $2,919.00
Learn more about the candidates and what’s on the ballot at Lynnwood Today’s Election 2025 page.
