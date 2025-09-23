Lynnwood candidate contributions through Sept. 22

There are four Lynnwood City Council positions and a mayoral race on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. The following is a list of donations made to each candidate as of Sept. 22.

View individual donations to candidates here: Lynnwood 2025 campaign contributions (as of Sept. 22)

The following candidates are running for office:

Mayor (Incumbent Christine Frizzell):

City Council Position 1 (Appointed incumbent Derica Escamilla)

City Council Position 2 (Incumbent Patrick Decker, not seeking reelection)

City Council Position 3 (Incumbent Josh Binda)

City Council Position 5 (Appointed incumbent Robert Leutwyler)

Learn more about the candidates and what’s on the ballot at Lynnwood Today’s Election 2025 page.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.