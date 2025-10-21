Lynnwood Candidate Conversations event now available with Spanish subtitles

Posted: October 21, 2025
Lynnwood candidates on the November 2025 at Lynnwood Today’s candidate conversations event Oct. 8, 2025. The event was moderated by Jaime Mendez, co-founder of Se Habla Media and Teresa Wippel, founder and CEO My Neighborhood News Network. (Photo by Ashley Nash)

The video of the Oct. 8 Lynnwood Candidate Conversations event featuring Lynnwood City Council and mayoral candidates appearing on the Nov. 4 general election is now available with Spanish subtitles.

Participating candidates discussed their policies and approaches and answered audience questions during the event, held at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College. It was co-sponsored by Lynnwood Today and Se Habla Media

Watch the subtitled events in Spanish using the following links:

YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=hZFeEChsMlI

Facebook: facebook.com/share/v/1AUC5XnHwn/

The English language version is available on YouTube here: youtu.be/9eDNqpcEGx8?si=NNAV2eDaSZVtyZnQ

