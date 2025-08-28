Lynnwood candidate Dio Boucsieguez admits he performed songs with racist, sexually explicit lyrics

Songs with racist and sexually explicit lyrics were posted online to an account under Lynnwood City Council candidate Dio Boucsieguez’s name, as found in an investigation by Lynnwood Today. A photo of Boucsieguez was also posted on an artist account listed as a contributor to some of the songs.

Bouscieguez admitted to performing the songs in a phone call Wednesday night with Lynnwood Today. However, he said he did not upload the music.

“My attorney and I are looking into this matter, as this was illegally posted to multiple platforms in an attempt to discredit our campaign,” Bouscieguez said in an official statement. “Neither of these accounts belong to me and we are in the process of reporting them to the platforms and to follow up with legal action. I am not a recording artist, nor have I ever recorded any music.

“However, I am a person of integrity, and I admit that I performed the songs.”

The investigation into the songs were prompted by an email tip sent Wednesday to Lynnwood Today containing a link to a Spotify artist account under the candidate’s name. Three songs were posted to the account, the earliest uploaded in 2019 and the most recent in 2022.

Bouscieguez, 32, is running against incumbent Derica Escamilla in the general election for Lynnwood City Council Position 1. He also unsuccessfully ran for city council in 2019, preceded by his run as a Republican for State Representative in Washington’s 32nd District in 2018.

One song, posted under the candidate’s name in October 2020 and titled Sorry, contains the following lyrics: “Sorry, not sorry for doing blackface at that party.” The artist then sings about doing blackface in an attempt to sleep with a Black woman and about doing recreational drugs.

Blackface refers to when a person who isn’t Black covers their face in black paint or makeup. Historically, blackface is done to mock Black people, its roots stemming from minstrel performances in the 1800s. Minstrelsy was often done by white people, who performed racist and exaggerated depictions of Black people for comedic purposes, according to the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture.

In the song E-Girls, posted in January 2020, the singer says a racial slur historically used to demean Black people. Another song from January 2022, Iced Coffee, contains sexually explicit language.

Bouscieguez is of Mexican descent.

These songs were also posted to music streaming platforms including Youtube Music and Soundcloud under the name Wowreacc. Wowreacc, a verified Spotify artist, is also listed as an artist of the songs posted under Bouscieguez’s name on Spotify. In addition, a photo of Bouscieguez also appears in the artist profile photo for the Wowreacc Spotify page.

In November 2020, Wowreacc uploaded a track to Soundcloud titled TRUMP ARMY. The song doesn’t have traditional lyrics, but instead includes clips of President Donald Trump, celebrities and other people making racist statements.

Bouscieguez said the tracks were created in his early 20s when he and a friend “were dabbling in making rap music.”

“The lyrics are a little risqué, but nothing that you don’t hear in rap music, he said. “Nothing in the lyrics was violent or advocating for violence. The theme of the songs was a guy exploring ways to get with a girl. Rap music just wasn’t a right fit for me, so I dropped it and moved on.”

Bouscieguez said the songs resurfaced in “an obvious smear” by his opponents “because they know I am the leading candidate.”

“This is dirty politics to impugn me,” he said. “My opponents can’t win on policy or on character, so they’ll resort to these dirty tactics.

“The person I am today is the culmination of all my life experiences,” he added. “Some rewarding, some good and some not so good. But these life experiences and my mentors have all made me a much better person and the best candidate for Lynnwood City Council, Position 1.”

Typically, artists use a distributor to put music on online streaming platforms and to collect money generated from streams. The Spotify tracks in question were uploaded using DistroKid, a popular online music distribution service. For a yearly fee — or in some cases, a higher, one-time fee — Distrokid keeps the tracks active on streaming sites, allowing artists to continue collecting money.

Bouscieguez is active in Lynnwood’s political scene. In 2023 he ran an unsuccessful campaign to recall Lynnwood City Councilmember Josh Binda after the councilmember was cited for a number of campaign and city code violations.

That year, at a Lynnwood City Council meeting, Bouscieguez raised concerns over a shirtless photo Binda posted to social media to promote his speaking tour at schools across Washington. The shirtless photo drew public attention outside of Lynnwood, making headlines in both regional and worldwide publications, including a story published by the Daily Mail.

“I must note that toplessness is not inherently sexual,” Bouscieguez said at a council meeting in March 2023. “Yet being topless, posing one’s hand on one’s own buttock and pulling one’s pants down to the belt line, particularly if you’re marketing your tour to minors, I feel is rather unacceptable.”

Bouscieguez advanced in the Aug. 5 primary election for Lynnwood City Council with 34% of the vote, trailing Escamilla who ended with 47% of the vote.

Bouscieguez is endorsed by Lynnwood Councilmember Patrick Decker, Snohomish County Public Utilities District Commissioner and former Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, former Lynnwood Councilmember Shannon Sessions, former Lynnwood mayor Tina Roberts-Martinez, and Snohomish County Councilmembers Nate Nehring and Sam Low, among other local elected officials.

More information about Bouscieguez and his platform can be found here.

Learn more about what’s on the Lynnwood ballot on Lynnwood Today’s Election 2025 page.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.