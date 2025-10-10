Lynnwood candidates face off at ‘Candidate Conversations’ event

Lynnwood City Council and mayoral candidates appearing on the Nov. 4 general election ballot discussed their policies and approaches and answered audience questions Oct. 8 at a Candidate Conversations event at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College.

The event was hosted by Lynnwood Today and Se Habla Media. During the event, attended by about 50 community members, voters had a chance to ask current and prospective city elected officials about their approach to some of Lynnwood’s most pressing issues.

Candidates in attendance included Isabel Mata (running for Lynnwood City Council Position 2), Position 3 incumbent Josh Binda, Position 5 incumbent Robert Leutwyler and his opponent Mpiima Mugambe, and incumbent Mayor Christine Frizzell and her opponent, Councilmember George Hurst.

Position 1 candidates Derica Escamilla (incumbent) and Dio Boucsieguez, Ki Seung Cho (Position 2 candidate) and Bryce Owings (Position 3 candidate) did not attend.

Scarlett Luo and Ismail Elbiary, two local high school students from Edmonds School District’s Superintendent Student Advisory Committee, attended the event, asking candidates about their approach to issues faced by local youth.

A full recording of the event can be found on the Jaime Mendez News Facebook page.

Find more candidate and election information at Lynnwood Today’s Election 2025 page.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.