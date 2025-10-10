Lynnwood candidates face off at ‘Candidate Conversations’ event

by Ashley Nash Posted: October 9, 2025
Lynnwood candidates at the November 2025 at Lynnwood Today’s candidate conversations event Oct. 8, 2025. The event was moderated by Jaime Mendez, co-founder of Se Habla Media, and Teresa Wippel, founder and CEO My Neighborhood News Network. (Photos by Ashley Nash)

Lynnwood City Council and mayoral candidates appearing on the Nov. 4 general election ballot discussed their policies and approaches and answered audience questions Oct. 8 at a Candidate Conversations event at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College.

L-R: Council candidate Isabel Mata, moderators Jaime Mendez and Teresa Wippel, Councilmember Josh Binda, Councilmember and mayoral candidate George Hurst, Council candidate Mpiima Mugabe, Mayor Christine Frizzell and Councilmember Robert Leutwyler.

The event was hosted by Lynnwood Today and Se Habla Media. During the event, attended by about 50 community members, voters had a chance to ask current and prospective city elected officials about their approach to some of Lynnwood’s most pressing issues.

About 50 people attended the event.

Candidates in attendance included Isabel Mata (running for Lynnwood City Council Position 2), Position 3 incumbent Josh Binda, Position 5 incumbent Robert Leutwyler and his opponent Mpiima Mugambe, and incumbent Mayor Christine Frizzell and her opponent, Councilmember George Hurst.

Councilmember George Hurst is running for mayor against ncumbent Mayor Christine Frizzell.

Position 1 candidates Derica Escamilla (incumbent) and Dio Boucsieguez, Ki Seung Cho (Position 2 candidate) and Bryce Owings (Position 3 candidate) did not attend.

Isabel Mata seeks election to City Council Position 2.

Scarlett Luo and Ismail Elbiary, two local high school students from Edmonds School District’s Superintendent Student Advisory Committee, attended the event, asking candidates about their approach to issues faced by local youth.

Ismail Elbiary, a junior at Lynnwood High School.
Scarlett Luo
Josh Binda is running for re-election to Position 3 on the City Council.
Incumbent Councilmember Robert Leutwyler is opposed by Mpiima Mugambe for Lynnwood City Council Position 5.

A full recording of the event can be found on the Jaime Mendez News Facebook page.

Find more candidate and election information at Lynnwood Today’s Election 2025 page.

